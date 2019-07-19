EPFO Recruitment 2019: Admit Card for posts with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits released at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Admit Card 2019 for the recruitment of Assistant released!

EPFO Recruitment 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the Admit Cards of its recruitment exam at epfindia.gov.in. Candidates who are to appear for the exam that is scheduled for the selection of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer) can visit the official website now to download their Admit Card. The posts of Assistants have been offered by EPFO along with 7th Pay Commission salary benefit. The registration process for this took place in the months of May and June. Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary examination that is set to take place this month itself, will be called in to appear for the mains examination. The date and call latters for the Main exam will be released once the results of the preliminary examination has been released. Check the details below to know more.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Post details

A total of 280 Assistant posts are on offer by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation under the following categories.

UR – 113

EWS – 28

SC – 42

ST – 21

OBC NCL – 76

EPFO recruitment 2019: Important dates

Download call letters – July 20 to July 30, 2019

Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) date – July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019

Main Examination (Phase-II) date – Call letters will be sent after the declaration of result of Preliminary Examination (Phase-I)

EPFO recruitment 2019: How to Download Admit Card

According to a press released issued by the organisation, “Eligible candidates who have applied for the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer) Examination-2019 may download their call letters from the EPFO

website till 31/07/2019 from the link provided under Miscellaneous >> Recruitment section/ scroll on the homepage.”

EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary

Once selected, candidates will be paid as per the Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) under 7th Pay Commission with Entry Pay Rs. 44,900/-. In addition to Pay, they will also be eligible for DA, HRA and Transport Allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme

Phase I – Preliminary Examination

1. English Language – 30 questions for 30 marks

2. Reasoning Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks

3. Numerical Aptitude – 35 questions for 35 marks

Phase II – Main Examination (Objective test)

1. Reasoning/ Intelligence – 40 questions for 60 marks (35 minutes)

2. General/ Economy/ Financial Awareness – 40 questions for 40 marks (20 minutes)

3. English Language – 30 questions for 40 marks (30 minutes)

4. Quantitative Aptitude – 40 questions for 60 marks (35 minutes)

5. Descriptive Paper (English Language with an emphasis on comprehension and analysis) – 3 questions for 30 marks (45 minutes)

Note: For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification of EPFO on its website.