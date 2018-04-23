Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018: EIL invites applications for jobs; how to apply at engineersindia.com

The last date to apply is May 2.

The Engineers India Limited has issued notifications from engineering graduates having degree in B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engineering for post of Management Trainees. It is looking to fill up as many as 67 vacancies.

While for the general category, the upper age limit is 25, for OBC non-creamy layer it is 28. The age limit for SC/ST category is 30, it is 35 for PwD (general), 38 years for PwD (OBC-NCL) and 40 for PwD (SC/ ST).

Candidates can send their applications at EIL’s official website engineersindia.com. The last date to apply is May 2.

“‘The recruitment process shall be through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018 followed by Interview. Graduate Engineers or final year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines as mentioned in the advertisement, who have appeared/ cleared GATE-2018 examination and keen on taking up challenging career in Engineers India Limited may apply,’ the recruiting body had clarified on eligibility requirements.

‘On successful completion of training, the Management Trainees will be considered for absorption in the regular pay scale of Rs.60000-180000,’ it further said.

The minimum percentage required to apply is at least 65 or or CGPA of 6.0/ 7.0/ 4.6/ 5.3/ / 3.3/ 4.02.5 on a scale of 10/ 9/ 8/ 7/ 6/ 5/ 4 respectively.

Last year, the EIL had announced vacancies for Naval Architect Manager, Hindi typist, Mining Manager, Environment Senior Engineer, Company Secretariat, etc. at the official website. Candidates were asked to apply before December 18, 2017.

“The place of posting may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc. However, the place of posting can be anywhere in India and abroad depend upon the exigency of work,” the notification had said.