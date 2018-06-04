Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018: EIL announces fresh jobs, here is how candidates can apply at engineersindia.com

Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018: The cut-off date for required experience (needed), upper age and educational qualification was May 30.

The Engineers India Limited (EIL) has issued notification for as many as 141 posts. Those interested may apply on or before June 20 at EIL’s official website engineersindia.com. The cut-off date for required experience (needed), upper age and educational qualification was May 30.

“The place of posting for Construction Engineers /Officers in all levels shall be at construction sites/offices and for others may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc”, the official notification said on place of posting.

The EIL had asked online applicants, candidates to send scanned copies related to their education ( mark sheets and certificates) and experience certificates. Candidates, after submission of online application, were also asked to retain a copy for the future use. “The print out of application should be retained by the candidate and four copies of the application are required to be submitted at the time of written test /interview,” the notification had said.

In November last year, the EIL announced notifications for posts of Mining Manager, Hindi typist, Naval Architect Manager, Company Secretariat, Environment Senior Engineer, among others at its official website.

Candidates, who were interested to apply were asked to do so on before December 18, 2017. “The place of posting may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc. However, the place of posting can be anywhere in India and abroad depending upon the exigency of work,” the notification had read.