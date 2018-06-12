Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018: Check how to apply for EIL posts apply at www.engineersindia.com

The last date to apply for the posts is June 20, 2018.

Government-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts. The vacancies which are available for recruitment are Engineer/Officer: 59 Posts, Deputy Manager: 71, DGM: 01, Junior Accountant: 10.

Eligible candidates need to apply through online registration system on EIL website. To apply, visit the career link in EIL website i.e www.engineersindia.com.

Candidates are required to read detailed notification at the official website of the EIL.

The mode of selection for all the positions (except for Jr Accountant) will be through Interview, preferably at Delhi. For Jr Accountant position, the mode of Selection will be written test.

The candidates are not required to send the print out of the registered application form filled online. They need to retain a copy of the printout of the application form which will be required at the time of written test/ Personal Interview.

It is mandatory to attach the documents as per list mentioned along with online application. All positions being advertised are subject to specific eligibility criteria such as subjects studied/ degrees/ no. of years of experience, hence properly scanned education (all year marksheets and certificates) and experience documents to be attached along with the online application.

Emoluments for different posts with the CTC(in lakhs) in the bracket are for the Engineer/Officer Rs 60000-180000 (CTC:14.31), Deputy Manager Rs 70000-200000 (16.81), DGM Rs 120000-280000 (28.93) and Jr Accountant Rs 13800-38500 (6.79).

The place of posting for ConstructionEngineers/Officers in all levels shall be at construction sites/offices and for others may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc.

However, the place of posting can be anywhere in India and abroad depending upon the organizational requirement.

Engineers India Limited is a Navratna PSU and an Engineering Consultancy Company.

Official notification: recruitment.eil.co.in/hrdnew/others/ONLINE%20detailed%20advertisement%202018-09-02.pdf

