Engineers Day: Top 5 in-demand skills for engineers

Over the last two years, Indian organisations have placed a greater emphasis on agility, culture, and purpose-driven leadership among their workforces. The digital transformation trend coupled with the wave of pandemic has compelled organizations to invest in building digital infrastructure. This has brought digital skills at the forefront of organizations’ hiring mandate. Hence, below mentioned are the top 5 digital skill sets that engineers need to become employable:

Artificial Intelligence – Implementing AI is more than just a technology upgrade. It is a journey that an organization undertakes to achieve agility, cost-efficiency and enhanced productivity. However, if the employees are not trained enough to use this technology then its implementation can fall flat, resulting in financial losses. Enterprises understand this and hence want fresh talent to enter the system with basic knowledge of AI and its underlying technologies.

Machine Learning – Machine learning is a subset of AI. It is concerned with feeding data into machines, enabling them to decode patterns and further learn from it to automate processes and systems. Since, this technology deals with data and its analysis, engineering students with the knowledge of concepts such as statistics and probability are given preference.

Programming and Software Development – At the core of any tech product is programming. The core languages for programming are Java, python, etc. A good understanding of these coding languages is a must for engineers as they would have to eventually develop software for the web or mobile.

Systematic and Analytical Reasoning – In order to make a successful career in today’s digitally driven business world, engineers need to develop and enhance their problem solving skills through systematic and analytical thinking.

Communication skills – Effective communication skills remain a must for graduates of any field to become successful professionals. Without good communications skills, employees will not be able to share their ideas effectively with their teams. They will not be able to pose the right questions to get the necessary information.

As the workplace of today continues to evolve and transform at a rapid rate, fresh graduates need to keep pace, in order to thrive. They need to keep themselves updated with the latest trends of the business world and find avenues to acquire basic knowledge of the skillets that can make them employable and future-ready.

(The author is VP & Head, Clover Academy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)