Engineering jobs alert: Apply for BHEL recruitment 2019, check all details here

BHEL recruitment 2019: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Chennai has invited applications for the recruitment of Engineers and supervisors posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 80 posts through the official website of BHEL at www.bhelpssr.co.in on or before February, 18, 2019.

Engineers and Supervisors in civil discipline will be recruited in BHEL’s power sector. They will be engaged on fixed tenure basis for a period of two years at their project sites of western and southern region power projects. An experience of two years is required to apply for the posts.

A total of 11 engineers and 36 supervisors will be recruited in western region and a total of 10 engineer, 23 supervisor will be recruited in southern region.

Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application form at BHEL – PSSR, Chennai is February 25, 2019 and the last date for receipt application form from far flung areas March 03, 2019.

Eligibility: Age and Education

The age of the candidates should not be more than 34 years as on June, 02, 2019. However, there is a relaxation for reserved categories.

For complete experience requirement, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the official website of BHEL.

For Engineer (FTA-Civil);

Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engg. or five Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised university with minimum 60 percent marks in aggregate for General / OBC. For SC/ST candidates, minimum marks is 50 percent.

For Supervisor(FTA-Civil):

Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60 percent marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50 percent marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Salary:

Engineer Rs. 62,100/month and Supervisor Rs. 34,680/month.

An application fee of Rs.200/- will be charged for the online registration (No Fee for SC/ ST/ PH candidates).