Engineering job alert: Staff Selection Commission announces SSC Junior Engineer 2019 examination; check exam date, salary and other details

SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has notified the process for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on February 1, 2019. The online application is available from February 01 on the official website till February 25, 2019.

This time the commission has not mentioned the number of vacancies in its notification.

According to the official notification, SSC will hold open competitive examination from September 23 to 27, 2019. Selected candidates will be recruited as Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) in various central government departments/ organisations.

A detailed recruitment notification is available on the official website of the Commission at www.ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling the online application.

The SSC JE posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted). These come under the Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Following are the posts that will be filled in the mentioned departments;

JE (Civil): Central Water Commission, Central Public Works Department , Department of Posts, Military Engineer Services, Farakka Barrage Project, Border Road Organization, Central Water and Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization.

JE (Mechanical): Central Water Commission, Military Engineer Services, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water and Power Research Station, Directorate of Quality Assurance, National Technical Research Organization.

JE (Electrical): Central Public Works Department, Military Engineer Services, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water and Power Research Station, Directorate of Quality Assurance, National Technical Research Organization.

JE (Quantity Surveying and Contracts): Military Engineer Services.

Selection process comprises a Computer Based Objective Type Test of 100 marks and written examination (300 Marks). Candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer based test will be called for written Examination.

Age limit: For JE (Quantity Surveying and Contracts) in Military Engineer Services, the age is 27 years as on August 01, 2019.

For JE(Civil) in Department of Posts, the age is 27 years. For JE in Central Public Works Department and Central Water Commission, the age is 32 years.

For all other departments, the age has been kept at 30.

Steps to apply: A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid while filling online form.

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://ssc.nic.in/Registration/Home

Step 2: Fill Basic Details, Additional Details, Contact Details and Other Details.

Step 3: Once the application process completes, click on submit

Step 4: Download the complete filled form and take a print out for further reference.

Recently, the recruiting body has displayed the tentative answer keys of examination for JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2017. The examination computer-based test was held from January 22 to January 29, 2018.