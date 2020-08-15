Engineering graduate? Fresh jobs in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers – How to apply

Those interested in positions can apply online. The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification updated on the official site - chemicals.nic.in.
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has put out notification to recruitment consultants/young professionals on contract basis for Investment Promotion /Project Development/ Chemical Disaster and Accident Management Cells and Economic Division in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.
Those interested in positions can apply online. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification updated on the official site – chemicals.nic.in. In all, there are 10 vacancies — 1 (senior consultants), 3 (middle level consultants), 5 (consultant) and 1 for Young Professional.
Here are some important details
Age Limit
The maximum age limit for all categories of consultants is 55 years. However, engagement or extension of tenure of a consultant beyond 55 years could be considered with the approval of the secretary concerned. But no consultant will be engaged or his tenure will not be extended beyond 60 years
Tenure and Nature of engagement
The initial tenure will be 3 years extendable upto a maximum of 5 years depending on the requirements and at the sole discretion of the Government. The appointment of consultants is of temporary (non-official) nature and would be on full-time basis and they would not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of Consultancy with the Department of C&PC.
Essential Qualifications
Essential qualifications/ work experience are different for different posts. However, all the candidates must possess an engineering degree preferably in chemicals and / or petrochemicals engineering and a post graduate in engineering or MBA from reputed institutions for senior and middle level consultant posts. For a Senior Consultant post, the applicants must have at least seven years’ experience of working in similar capacity in related industry or consulting firms in the areas of investment promotion, project development, techno-economic prefeasibility, financial closure, etc.
How to apply
Interested candidates can submit their application in the Google link given here –
(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3thEb7VejLtxLKgcoGoBq_AC
WKjslUq8yH7_pTOSw2xinIg/viewform?usp=sf_link)
The candidates can also send a pdf copy of the same along with all supporting documents duly self-attested to – satender.p@nic.in
