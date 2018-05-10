Empowering women! IIM Bangalore selects 100 entrepreneurs and their ideas for incubation – Check the benefits

The selected women were graduates from the 2018 class of the nationwide ‘Women Startup Programme (WSP)’. (Reuters)

In a special call for empowering women in the country, around 100 women entrepreneurs-in-the-making and their ideas for incubation were selected by the NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) – a startup hub at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, reported NDTV. The selected women were graduates from the 2018 class of the nationwide ‘Women Startup Programme (WSP)’. This is a first-of-its-kind customized online and classroom-training programme. According to IIM-B, the program has been designed to enable aspiring Indian women entrepreneurs to systematically identify and also test their business ideas.

100 women entrepreneurs – Benefits

The selected 100 women entrepreneurs will receive following benefits:

• A fellowship of Rs 30,000 per month.

• A prototype development fund to help kick-start their ventures from the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India (GOI).

• Ten women identified from the group who will have the best ideas will be given an opportunity to go on a startup study trip to Israel.

• This year’s incubation class addresses a variety of sectors across society and industry, including construction, e-commerce and retail, education, healthcare and wellness, finance and manufacturing.

• This will courage and inspire the women to connect with like-minded women so that they can share our passions and dreams.

WSP is supported by Goldman Sachs and the DST, GOI. Goldman Sachs is a global investment bank and active investor in India. Through mentorship from industry veterans, incubation at leading institutes and financial support, the program aims to provide in-depth training to nurture and augment managerial and entrepreneurial skills of the female entrepreneurs.

After conducting 2016 pilot of the WSP in Bangalore, which was a success the 2018 class of the WSP saw over 6,000 registration from women across the country. This came in partnerships with leading academic institutes including, IIE Guwahati, CIIE Ahmedabad, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Indore, IIM Nagpur, IIM Sirmaur and IIM Udaipur.