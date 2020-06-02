EmpMonitor to ramp-up hiring; to employ around 100 aspirants by December 2020

The COVID 19 pandemic has hit multiple sectors in various ways.

Employee monitoring, insider threat prevention, and data loss prevention software solutions provider firm EmpMonitor has announced its plans to hire around 100 people by the year-end.

The new positions in EmpMonitor will be from a range of different roles including engineering, sales and marketing. The positions are currently for Bengaluru. In the present scenario, hiring will be done virtually keeping in mind the Covid19 coronavirus-related precautions, despite the current Unlock 1 phase in the state.

The COVID 19 pandemic has hit multiple sectors in various ways. Layoffs are happening, pink-slips are given at a very large scale in different industries. In such an era of pandemic-induced crisis, EmpMonitor Founder Sumit Ghosh says – “In this stressful time, we are trying to provide support to people by opening up vacancies by this year-end. The COVID-19 pandemic situation demands work from home and most of the sectors have implemented work from home policy throughout the year. Due to which it is need of the hour for us to increase our manpower and serve our clients.”

Ghosh added that, “In these trying times of pandemic, several companies are walking towards pay cuts and retrenchment due to the coronavirus, EmpMonitor is hugely focused on hiring new job aspirants with performance bonuses and planned appraisals to keep employees motivated”.

He added that safety and health of employees is their top priorities and they continue consulting with health and medical experts and are taking all the necessary precautions in their offices to keep everyone healthy. Also, we are duly taking measures to embrace social distancing in the work areas and enhancing time to time cleaning, Ghosh said.

Although the coronavirus epidemic has left thousands lined up for unemployment, the dramatic economic change of widespread cuts in the hospitality sector has halted restaurants, hotels, and other service-based workers. Nevertheless, the pandemic has caused millions to remain indoors, causing a rise in demand for distribution and internet resources, triggering widespread hiring that may offer some relief for those in need of urgent jobs.

EmpMonitor has come up and confirmed many new in office as well as remote roles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the spike in unemployment expected to grow, remote work opportunities dwell in keeping safe while still growing people’s careers, irrespective of the circumstances. We know many people have gotten impacted due to these unprecedented situations. This opportunity opens doors for people to get into working full-time jobs and fight bravely with the situation and the economic crisis.