Employment News this week: Check top government jobs on offer- from Railways, Indian Navy to ICMR

Employment News this week: Don’t miss out on all the latest job notifications! This week, from 2 June, 2018 to 8 June, 2018, job seekers can apply for various posts in different organisations ranging from Indian Railways to Indian Navy. Number of vacancies are also available in private sector companies like Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) Limited, Mumbai. Indian Navy has invited applications for the posts of sailor as well as cadet entry for 12th pass students. The courses commence from January and February 2019.

Here is the list of major vacancies and job alerts for suitable candidates:

Railway RRB Recruitment 2018: South Central Railway invites applications for the recruitment of Group C & D Posts in Scouts & GuideS Quota. Eligible candidates can apply on or before 03 July 2018 on the official website- indianrailways.gov.in. While Group C has 2 posts, Group D has 14 posts.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy invites unmarried male candidates for enrolment as Sailor for Senior Secondary Recruit for course commencing from February 2019. The candidates eligible for the post can apply on or before 15 June 2018 on the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

ICMR Recruitment 2018: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the post of Upper Division Clerk & Others. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 09 July 2018 on icmr.nic.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy invites applications from unmarried male candidates for a four year degree course under the 10+2 (B Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for Course Commencing from January 2019. The candidates eligible for the post can apply on or before 21 June 2018 on the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

CSIR NEERI Recruitment 2018: CSIR – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has invited online applications for the posts of Scientist , Senior Scientist and Principal Scientist. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2018 through official website www.neeri.res.in.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur invited applications for the post of Lab Technician & Others. Eligible candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official site of AIIMS at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in on or before 18 June 2018.

FSNL Recruitment 2018: Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL) has invited applications for recruitment for the post Executive, Junior Manager and Deputy General Manager. The candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 22 June 2018 on the official website- fsnl.co.in.

POSOCO Recruitment 2018: Power System Operation Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of for Executive Trainee. The candidates eligible can apply for 64 vacancies on or before 27 June 2018 on the official website- posoco.in.

NADA Recruitment 2018: National Anti Doping Agency invited applications for the recruitment of 10 Doping Control Officer post. Eligible candidates can apply on or before 18 June 2018 on the official website-nada.com.

RCF Ltd Recruitment 2018: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) Limited, Mumbai has invited applications for the 25 posts of Management Trainee (Chemical). The eligible candidates can apply on or before 12 June 2018 on the official website- www.rcfltd.com

RCF Limited Recruitment 2018: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) Limited invites applications for 10 posts of Management Trainee (Marketing). The eligible candidates can apply on or before 12 June 2018 on the official website- www.rcfltd.com