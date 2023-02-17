Employers keen to hire more freshers

More than 62% of employers are interested in hiring new employees between January and June 2023, according to a report by Teamlease Edtech. In spite of the global gloom, intent to hire freshers for Indian employers has marginally increased by 3% (62%) compared to July-December 2022 (59%).

“Even in the face of a global muted sentiments around team hiring, a large number of Indian employers have expressed their intention to hire freshers; some to create a long-term supply channel whereas others to replace their expensive resources with fresh trainable talents,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

Also Read How certification boosts career progression

“Whereas this is good news for fresh graduates coming out from universities, we shall be watchful of the intention translating to actual hiring in the coming months,” Rooj added.

According to Neeti Sharma, president & co-founder TeamLease Edtech:” It’s interesting to see positive hiring sentiments for freshers amidst global turbulence and whispers of economic winter. As aspiring graduates and freshers, the key here is to identify the industries that demonstrate an optimistic view and the job skills that would have good demand in the future. Now is the time for job seekers to acquaint themselves with current market trends and invest in the right skills and courses to improve their chances of landing their first jobs.”

The top three industries with the most robust intent to hire freshers are information technology (67%), e-commerce & technology start-ups (52%) and telecommunications (51%).

Amongst the tier-I cities, Bangalore comes at the top with maximum openings for freshers at 75%, closely followed by Mumbai (56%) and Delhi (47%). Degree and certification in DevOps, supply chain management, data engineering, business and corporate law are a few in-demand courses solicited by prospective employers.