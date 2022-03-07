Emerging trends: Non-IT industries also need IoT professionals

Industries such as chemicals, power, transportation, civil and healthcare require IoT professionals to monitor and operate equipment: Xebia Academy

With the world increasingly adopting technology in almost all areas—from education to healthcare, and from manufacturing to retail, especially after the lockdown—the number of IoT (internet of things) devices has gone up. A recent McKinsey report noted that worldwide IoT connected devices are going to shoot up to 43 billion by 2023, a three-fold increase from 2018. With this, the demand for IoT professionals has also exploded, including in India.

According to Brijesh Kohli, the director of Xebia Academy, the estimated IoT and related job opportunities in India stand at around 15 million.

“The primary employment hotspots for IoT are Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR,” he told FE. “The demand for IoT professionals also comes from non-IT industries and enterprises.”

These non-IT industries include chemicals, power, transportation, civil and healthcare. “These industries require IoT professionals to monitor and operate equipment,” Kohli said.

Xebia Academy, which has trained over 1 lakh students in India and internationally, also offers candidates 100% placement assistance basis on the requirement and skills post completion of courses. “Xebia is a technology company and is in need of skilled manpower, hence actively evaluates candidates enrolled in our courses, and offers them jobs for various technology roles at Xebia. We have also formed a corporate member community where all interested Xebia clients and partners actively hire students/professionals from various courses offered via Xebia Academy,” he added.

In addition to IoT, Kohli said that careers in the areas of full stack development, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data architect and DevOps are also expected to grow in times to come.