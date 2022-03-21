ECGC Recruitment 2022: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation notifies 75 vacancies for probationary officers — Check eligibility, other details

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the positions online through the ECGC’s official website at ecgc.in.

ECGC PO Recruitment: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has invited applications for probationary officers. The application process commenced from Monday with the deadline to submit the applications set for April 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions online through the ECGC’s official website.

ECGC PO Vacancy: The ECGC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 75 probationary officer vacancies.

ECGC PO Eligibility: The minimum age for candidates applying for the position is 21 years and the maximum age 30 years. Candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in any discipline.

ECGC PO Recruitment Process: The ECGC will conduct the recruitment drive through an online exam, followed by an interview round of shortlisted candidates on the basis of their exam performance. The online exam will include objective test-multiple choice questions and descriptive paper (test of English language). The exam is scheduled to be held on May 29.

ECGC PO Recruitment Application Fee: The application fee for the ECGC PO exam is Rs 175 for candidates from SC/ST/PwD categories. The application fee for other candidates is Rs 850.

How to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment: Candidates applying for the ECGC probationary officer recruitment drive will have to visit the official website.

— Clicking on ‘Career’ tab on the homepage will open a registration form, which needs to be filled

— Candidates will be required to submit all required documents

— Once the registration is completed and the documents submitted, the application fee needs to be paid

— Candidates can keep a hard copy of the application for future reference

ECGC: ECGC Limited is a Government of India-owned export credit provider under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The office is based in Mumbai. It provides Indian exporters export credit insurance support. It also provides overseas investment insurance to Indian companies that invest in joint ventures abroad as equity or loans and advances.