MPPEB Exam 2020 Admit Cards: How to download Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board hall ticket

MPPEB Exam 2020 Admit Cards Released: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released admit cards for Radio and GD constable posts. Candidates who have applied for the exams will be able to download their admit cards from the board’s official website.

MPPEB EXAM 2020 – EXAMINATION PATTERN

The written part of the 2020 MPPEB Exam will take place in offline mode on January 8, 2022. The board is conducting the exam to 4,000 posts. Reports suggest approximately 10 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment drive.

The MPPEB Exam 2020 will be held in two shifts — the first one from 9 AM to 11 AM and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM.

MPPEB EXAM 2020 ADMIT CARDS

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website and take a printout. They must carry the admit card and an official photo ID for verification while appearing for the exam. Candidates have also been informed not to rely on their E-Aadhaar, which will be valid only if it is verified by the UIDAI on time.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD 2020 MPPEB EXAM ADMIT CARDS

— Candidates must visit the official Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board website

— On the home page, there is a tab marked the ‘Test Admit Card – Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2020′

— Upon selecting that option, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter their official login credentials such as date of birth and application number to log in

— Once the credentials are entered, the MPPEB admit card will be displayed on the screen

— The admit card can be downloaded to the computer or smart device to be printed later

On the day of the exam, candidates will not be allowed inside the examination halls gadgets such as beepers, calculators, pagers, mobile phones, or other electronic devices

Once a candidate is selected, they will be called to appear for a physical eligibility test and document verification round.