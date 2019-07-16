DU Recruitment 2019: Delhi University issues notification for 691 posts – check details here

DU Recruitment 2019: Candidates must go through required criteria before applying.

DU Recruitment 2019: The Delhi University (DU) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for the posts of associate professors and assistant professors. Those looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before the last date to apply.

Dates to remember

Starting date of online application: July 15

Last date of online applications for posts of the assistant professor: July 23

Last date of online applications for posts of the associate professor: August 4

Vacant post details:

Associate Professor: 428 positions

Assistant Professor: 263 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Associate Professor: Those looking to apply for these posts must have an excellent academic record, having a PhD degree in the concerned subjects. Applicants must have at least eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research post.

Assistant Professor: Candidates applying for this post, must have done Master’s with 55% marks in a relevant subject from any university recognised by the government or equivalent qualification from an accredited foreign University. Apart from these, applicants must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR .

Pay Scale

Associate Professor: Selected candidates will get academic pay level 13A according to 7th CPC.

Assistant Professor – Selected candidates will get academic pay level 10 of 7th CPC

How to apply

Those looking to apply may do so through online mode on or before the last date of application. After applying, they may also take out a printout of online application for future use.

