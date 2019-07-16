DU Recruitment 2019: Delhi University issues notification for 691 posts – check details here

DU Recruitment 2019: Those looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format
DU Recruitment 2019: The Delhi University (DU) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for the posts of associate professors and assistant professors. Those looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before the last date to apply.
Dates to remember
Starting date of online application: July 15
Last date of online applications for posts of the assistant professor: July 23
Last date of online applications for posts of the associate professor: August 4
Vacant post details:
Associate Professor: 428 positions
Assistant Professor: 263 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Associate Professor: Those looking to apply for these posts must have an excellent academic record, having a PhD degree in the concerned subjects. Applicants must have at least eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research post.
Assistant Professor: Candidates applying for this post, must have done Master’s with 55% marks in a relevant subject from any university recognised by the government or equivalent qualification from an accredited foreign University. Apart from these, applicants must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR .
Pay Scale
Associate Professor: Selected candidates will get academic pay level 13A according to 7th CPC.
Assistant Professor – Selected candidates will get academic pay level 10 of 7th CPC
How to apply
Those looking to apply may do so through online mode on or before the last date of application. After applying, they may also take out a printout of online application for future use.
