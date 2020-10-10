DU First Cut off List 2020: Delhi University colleges release first cut off lists — check details

This year, the admission process will be completely online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DU First Cut off List 2020: The Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its first cut off list soon for admissions to undergraduate courses for the education year starting 2020. However, individual colleges of the Delhi University have released release their first cut-off lists online; they also will share their first cut offs list with the university. The Delhi University will compile the first cut off lists of individual colleges and share the compiled list online on du.ac.in. Students can check the first cut off list on the official websites of the respective colleges as well as on the university’s official website – du.ac.in.

Officials of the University of Delhi warned students not to visit colleges for the admission process as no one will be allowed entry. This year, the admission process will be completely online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A record number of students have applied this year for admission to DU. A total of 3,54,003 students have applied for the 64,000 undergraduate seats, which is 1.5 lakh more than the last year’s number. Academicians are claiming it to be an indicator of higher cut offs.

The admission process will begin from Monday (October 12) onwards. Students can start paying fees and saving their seats. Students who score equal to or more than the cut-off marks will be given seats after document verification. A look at some college-wise and course-wise cut offs:

Aryabhatta College:

Despite being among the lesser-known colleges of the Delhi University, the first cut off marks for different undergraduate courses have gone up this year. The college has seen the highest cut off for the BA (Honours) Economics programme with 98 per cent; last year it was 96 per cent, according to a report in The Indian Express. First cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology has also seen an increase from 95 per cent to 97 per cent this year. Last year, the most popular programme among students was BA (Honours) Political Science. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Political Science has increased to 95 per cent from 91 per cent last year.

Ramanujan College:

For Political Science, first cut-off in Ramanujan College has increased to 95 per cent from 89 per cent last year. The college has seen highest cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and BSc (Honours) Statistics both of which are at 97 per cent, up from 95 per cent last year, as reported by The Indian Express.

Sri Aurobindo College:

Cut off for Political Science in the college has increased from 89 per cent last year to 91 per cent this year. The highest cut off last year was 94 per cent for B.Com (Honours), followed by 92 per cent for B.Com and English. However, this year only the English cut off has remained the same. According to The Indian Express report, the cut off for both B.Com (Hons) and B.Com has risen by one percentage point to 95 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.

PGDAV College (Evening):

With good results in CBSE this year, as expected, cut off has increased in evening colleges as well. At PGDAV College (Evening), one of the university’s popular evening college, the cut off has risen significantly this year. Last year, the college had seen highest cut off for B.Com (Hons) at 93 per cent, followed by Maths at 92 per cent and B.Com at 91 per cent. This year, cut offs for all these subjects have increased two percentage points to 95 per cent, 94 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening):

Cut offs for Commerce courses have risen at Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) as well. For B.Com (Hons) and B.Com, the cut off in the college has increased from 93 per cent and 91 per cent respectively last year. to 94 per cent and 93 per cent this year. Cut offs for Economics (94 per cent) and English (93 per cent) have increased by one percentage point from last year’s cut offs. However, Applied Psychology is the only subject in which the cut off has dropped to 92 per cent this year, from 93 per cent last year.

College of Vocational Studies

However, among the released lists, College of Vocational Studies has not seen much change in percentages in its first cut offs for different undergraduate courses. The college has seen the highest cut off of 96 per cent for B.Com (Honours), B.A (Honours) Economics and B.A (Honours) English; they are the same as last year.

Kirori Mal College:

KMC has seen the highest cut off for Political Science at 99 per cent, which is 3 per cent higher than the last year’s cut off. The cut off for History this year has increased to 97.25 per cent from 95 per cent last year. Cut offs for B.Com (Hons) and Economics have increased by 0.25 per cent to 98.75 per cent and 98.5 per cent, respectively, from last year. For science subjects in the college, the highest cut off this year is 98.25 per cent for Statistics, up from 97 per cent last year. Physics, which had a cut-off of 96.66 per cent last year, has now gone up to 97.66 per cent.