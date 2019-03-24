DST Bihar Recruitment 2019: Department of Science and Technology announces 1676 job vacancies for Lecturer, Assistant Professor

The application process has to be completed online and candidates will have to pay the application fees online as well. The application process began on March 11, 2019.

DST Bihar Job Notification 2019: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) of Bihar has issued the official notification for recruitment in posts of Lecturer, Assistant Professor and many others at dst.bih.nic.in. A total of 1650 vacancies of Lecturer and Assistant Professor have been announced for Government Polytechnic Colleges and other engineering colleges. The application process has to be completed online and candidates will have to pay the application fees online as well. The application process began on March 11, 2019.

Check the details mentioned below to know more.

DST Bihar Recruitment 2019 – Important dates:

Application process began on March 11, 2019
Last date of application: March 31, 2019

DST Bihar Recruitment 2019 – Total Vacancy:

Assistant Professor (Government Polytechnic Colleges) : 985 posts
Lecturer (engineering colleges) : 691 posts

DST Bihar Recruitment 2019 – Eligibility criteria:

Assistant Professor: Candidates should have either BE, B. Tech, ME or M.Tech degree with First Class. Along with that, they should have qualified the GATE Exam.
Lecturer: Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree with First Class in the related subject and qualified the UGC NET Qualified.

Or,

Candidates should have BE, B. Tech, ME or M.Tech degree with First Class and should have qualified the GATE Exam.

Age Limit: The candidate should be of a minimum age of 22 years

DST Bihar Recruitment 2019- How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website Dept. of Science & Technology (DST), Bihar at dst.bih.nic.in

2. Go to the Recruitment section

3. Click of 'Apply Online for the Post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Govt. Engg. College/ Govt. Poly. College/ Govt. women Poly. on Contract basis '

4. Go to 'Click here to register' and register yourself for the exam

5. Fill in the form with mandatory details and click on 'Submit'

6. Take a print out of the form for future reference.

The Department of Science & Technology of Bihar aims to improve technical education in the state and establish an Engineering College in every division, and a Polytechnic in every district. Along with that the department also aims to popularise Science subjects in the society.

