DSSSB Vacancy 2020: 542 posts in various Delhi govt departments | Read more details

The general category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee, but those applying under SC, ST, PwD or ex-servicemen category will not have to pay anything.

DSSSB Vacancy 2020: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released notification inviting application for 542 vacancies. Interested candidates may apply online through the official website DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Vacancy: Important Dates

The application process is going to commence from January 7, 2020

The application process continues till February 6, 2020

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies: 536

Store Keeper, GB Pant Govt Engineering College – 1

Section Officer (Horticulture), Delhi Jal Board – 9

Assistant Engineer, Delhi Jal Board – 46

Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Animal Husbandry Unit in Investigator, Department of Social Welfare- 15

Stenographer (English), Delhi Transport Corporation – 38

Stenographer (Hindi), DTC – 6

Pharmacist, DTC – 15

Office Superintendent, DTC – 23

Legal Assistant, DTC – 4

Manager (Public Relations), DTC – 1

Junior Telephone Operator, DTC – 10

Junior Clerk, Delhi Transport Corporation – 254

Draftsman, Delhi Transport Corporation – 2

Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation – 2

Labour Welfare Inspector, Delhi Transport Corporation – 4

Accountant, Delhi Transport Corporation -18

Lab Assistant (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory – 10

DSSSB Exam 2020: Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Interested candidates must at least have class 12 pass certificate and need to have a typing speed of 30 words per minute for English or 25 words per minute for Hindi. The details of all the individual vacancies are given on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 35 years.

DSSSB Examination Fee

The general category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee, but those applying under SC, ST, PwD or ex-servicemen category will not have to pay anything.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by a professional test and personal interview, after which the list of the selected candidates will be brought out. The written exam will have questions on General awareness, reasoning, numerical ability, Hindi and English language and comprehension. However, the date of the examination has not yet been declared.