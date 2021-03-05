DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi govt to fill 1809 posts including Special Educator, Assistant Engineer; check details

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notice issued by the DSSSB as the recruitment body has also issued single digit vacancies for a large number of special posts, in addition to the major chunks detailed above. (Representative image)

In a pleasant development for candidates who are looking for a government job in the national capital, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued an advertisement to fill 1809 vacancies including that of Special Educator, Technical Assistant, Assistant Engineer among others.

As per the latest advertisement issued by the DSSSB, a total of 1809 vacancies are to be filled and the application process for the same will begin from March 15. Candidates have been given a time of close to a month to fill in their online application forms as the application window will get closed on April 14. Interested candidates can read the advertisement issued by the DSSSB and fill in their application form from March 15 onwards on the official website of the DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How to fill in application form

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in and click on the online application form registration link which is being showcased on the homepage of the website. Candidates will then need to fill in their personal and education details apart from filling in the posts for which they are applying. Candidates should note that the online application fee levied by the DSSSB is Rs 100 each candidate.

Number of Posts

Out of the 1809 advertised vacancies, the huge chunk of 1126 posts have been earmarked for Special Educator (Primary), followed by 158 vacancies for the post of Assistant Foreman, 84 posts for Personal Assistant, 66 posts for Laboratory Assistant, 62 posts for Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical), 44 posts for Homeopathic Pharmacist, 40 posts for Assistant Chemist, 24 posts for Ayurveda Pharmacist, among other posts. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notice issued by the DSSSB as the recruitment body has also issued single digit vacancies for a large number of special posts, in addition to the major chunks detailed above.

The eligibility requirements for the advertised posts are also different for different posts and candidates are advised to clearly check their eligibility before applying for any of the vacancies.