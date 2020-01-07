DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for various posts; check eligibility, other details

The board is looking to fill up a number of vacancies.

The wait is over for candidates willing to apply for Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exams. The board will make available the applications for the same today onwards on its official websites dsssb.delhi.gov.in or dsssbonline.nic.in. The board is looking to fill up as many as 542 vacancies. The last date to apply is February 6.

Candidates will have to sit of prelim exams. After clearing this, they will have to sit for Mains. This will be followed by skill test as well as the medical exam. The tier 1 exam will have general intelligence, general awareness, numerical ability, Hindi as well as English language.

Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of 200 marks. Each question will have one mark each. The exam for the technical posts will be divided in two categories A and B. While section A will have questions related to topics mentioned before, Section B will be based on subject specific questions. The minimum passing mark in one-tier/two-tier written exam is 40. However, it is 35 for OBC and 30 percent for SC/ST/PH candidates.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, PwD, ex-servicemen candidates have been exempted from paying the exam fee.

Education

Candidates looking to apply must at least be a graduate in a relevant subject.

Age limit

While the minimum age limit is 18, the maximum needed age depending upon posts vary between 27, 30, and 35 years of age.

Salary

The basic pay varies to Rs 20,2000 to Rs 34,800, depending upon the posts. The grade pay of selected candidates also varies from Rs 2,400 to Rs 4,200.

Late last year, the board had invited applications for 706 posts in Delhi fire services. While the application process began on October 7, the last date to apply was November 6. In its notification the board had said that candidates must at least be a class X pass out from a recognised board and also must be 27 years of age as on November 6, 2019