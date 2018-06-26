DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board to conduct tests in July; check details here

The board will conduct exams in phase wise manner as well as in shifts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is all set to conduct exams for a number of posts in July this year. The DSSB has announced exam dates. Those candidates who applied for recruitment last year can download their admit cards from June 25

The board will conduct exams in phase wise manner as well as in shifts. Candidates can get their admit cards from official website dsssbonline.nic.in

They can also download admit cards using their name and date of birth. ‘Detailed instructions to download e-admit cards have been given on the official website of the Board. In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in,’ the official notification said.

Exam time table

July 2 : PGT English (Female). This exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts.

July 8 : Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection), Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection), Laboratory Assistant (Physics), Laboratory Assistant (HRD/ QC), Scientific Assistant (Physics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics),

July 22 : Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Scientific Assistant (Documents), Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo), Laboratory Assistant (Photo), Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) and Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology).

Late last year the board announced vacancies for 9, 293 teacher under Directorate of Education Government of NCT of Delhi at dsssbonline.nic.in . The board also announced it would conduct One-Tier and Two-Tier Examination for the postcodes according to exam scheme. DSSSB in its notification also said it reserves the right to change exam scheme, anytime before the examination if needed.

“The Board may shortlist the candidates for written examination on the basis of marks in qualifying exam (as per essential qualification is given in RRs) in case there are a large number of candidates” the job advertisement had said.