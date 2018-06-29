DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Admit cards for PGT exam released, check details at dsssbonline.nic.in

The board has revamped recruitment process for primary teachers that was notified in September last year.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has come out with admit cards for the PGT recruitment exam. The exam will be held in shifts and in a phased manner. Candidates can download their admit cards from official website dsssbonline.nic.in. Applicants can download admit cards using their name and date of birth. ‘Detailed instructions to download e-admit cards have been given on the official website of the Board. In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in,’ the update read. Candidates may also find online mock test at the official website.

The board has revamped recruitment process for primary teachers that was notified in September last year. Online registration for recruitment will start on July 2. Those who have already applied for the post code 16/17 w.e.f. 25/8/2017 to 15/9/2017 may not apply again. Th DSSSB will give them One time age relaxation till new cut off date, the official update had said. Those candidates having 10+2 qualification and 2 years Certificate/Diploma Course / in Elementary Teacher Education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or bachelor of elementary education from any institute recognised by the government are eligible to apply in case they have qualified CTET. They must also have passed Hindi as a subject at Secondary level. Candidates must have also passed English as a subject at secondary or senior secondary level.

Last year the DSSSB had announced 9293 teacher vacancies at dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates who were interested were asked to apply by visiting the official website. “The Board may shortlist the candidates for written examination on the basis of marks in qualifying exam (as per essential qualification is given in RRs) in case there are a large number of candidates” the job notification had stated. The last date to apply was January 31.