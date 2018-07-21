DSSSB Recruitment 2018: 1650 Delhi government jobs on offer – Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), a wing of Government of Delhi-NCT has invited online applications for over 1500 posts of Group C jobs. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the posts must send the application in the prescribed format before August 13, 2018. The latest vacancies have been announced by DSSSB to fill up vacant posts of all departments in Delhi government and administration. DSSSB is responsible for recruiting skilled, competent, eligible and capable persons. DSSSB use to conduct written test and personal interviews for filling up the vacancies.

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam date:

The official notification by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has not announced the date for examination yet. It is expected to be out soon.

Opening date of Online application- July 13, 2018

Last date of Online application- August 13, 2018

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details:

There are total 1,650 posts. They are as follows-

1. Stenographer Grade III – 113

2. Pharmacist – 251

3. Nursing Officer – 684

4. Occupational Therapist – 04

5. Technical Assistant – 02

6. Dental Hygienist – 02

7. Lab. Technician (Gr.-IV) – 32

8. Radiographer – 136

9. Speech Therapist – 03

10. Assistant Dietician – 03

11. Medical Record Clerk – 11

12. Auxiliary Nurse Midwife – 89

13. Lab Assistant (Group-IV) – 178

14. Physiotherapist – 17

15. Social Worker – 21

16. Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD) – 10

17. Assistant Security Officer – 01

18. Lab. Technician Gr. III – 02

19. Assistant (OT/CSSD)- 12

20. Grade-IV (DASS)/JR. ASSTT. – 79

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 Educational qualification, syllabus details:

1. Stenographer Grade III- An applicant should be a 12th Pass and a speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in typewriting in English or 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 35 w.p.m. in typewriting in Hindi.

2. Pharmacist- The candidate must complete B. Pharmacy OR 10+2 with Science Subject and Diploma in pharmacy.

3. Nursing Officer – The candidate must pass the matriculation exam or its equivalent and A’ Grade certificate in Nursing from a recognized Institution. Certificate in Midwifery also required.

4. Occupational Therapist – An applicant must be an F.Sc./Premedical and should passed higher secondary with Science and Diploma in Occupational Therapy from recognized Institute.

5. Technical Assistant – The candidate must pass B.Sc.(Hons.) Ophthalmic Technique and Two years experience of working as Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology) in Eye Department/Hospital.

6. Dental Hygienist – The candidate must pass the matriculation exam and Dental Hygienist certificate from a recognized Institution.

7. Lab. Technician (Gr.-IV) – The candidate should complete B.Sc. (Medical Lab. Technology) OR Matriculation/Hr. Secondary/Sr. Secondary with science. Diploma in M.L.T. from a recognized institution and 03 years experience as a Lab Assistant in any group of these laboratories.

8. Radiographer – An applicant should complete 10+2 with science and Certificate (02 years course) in Radiography or Diploma (02 years course) in radiography or BSc. (Radiography) or Radiological Technology 02 years from a recognized Board.

9. Speech Therapist – Candidate should be a graduate in Science or Arts or Nursing and Two years experience as a speech therapist.

10. Assistant Dietician – Candidate should hold a degree in Science with Home Science/Home Economics as a subject and Diploma or certificate in Dietary. At least one year experience of working in a Dietary Deptt. Of Govt./recognized Hospital.

11. Medical Record Clerk – Candidate should be a 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/University with English as one of the subjects and also knowing typing speed of 30 words per minute (English) or 25 words per minute (Hindi).

12. Auxiliary Nurse Midwife – Candidate must be a registered Auxiliary Nurse Midwife.

13. Lab Assistant (Group-IV) – Candidate must pass Matriculation/Hr. Sec./ Sr. Sec (10+2) with Science. Diploma in Medical Laboratory techniques from a recognized institution Or 10+2 Vocational Courses in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from a school recognized by State Government.

14. Physiotherapist – Candidate must be F.Sc. / Pre-Medical / Hr. Secondary with Science and Diploma Physiotherapy from recognized Institution.

15. Social Worker – Candidate must hold a Post Graduate Degree in Social Science from Recognized University.

16. Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD) – Candidate must pass matriculation/Hr. Sec./Sr. Sec. (10+2) with Science and Operation room Asstt. Course with 5 years experience as O.T. Technician in Operation Theatre / CTS / Neuro-Surgery/Gastro-Surgery/CSSD/Anaesthesia/Gas Plant/ Anaesthesia/Workshop/ICU Surgical/Resuscitation in a recognized Hospital/Institution OR B.Sc. From recognized university and 03 years experience as Technicians in operation Theatres.

17. Assistant Security Officer – Candidate must be a matriculate.

18. Lab. Technician Gr. III – Applicants must be a B.Sc. passed with one year experience as Lab. Assistant in any of these groups of Laboratories(Cardiology/Neurology/Respiratory Labs/EEG/EMG/ ERG/CCU/CCI/POW/ ECG.) OR Matriculation/Hr. Secondary/ 10+2 with science 06 years experience in any of these group of Laboratories (Cardiology/Neurology/Respiratory Labs/EEG/EMG/ ERG/CCU/CCI/POW/ ECG.). as Lab. Assistant OR Matriculation/Hr. Secondary/10+2 with science having MLT course with 03years experience in any of these groups of laboratories (Cardiology/Neurology/Respiratory Labs/EEG/EMG/ ERG/CCU/CCI/POW/ ECG.).

19. Assistant (OT/CSSD) – Applicants must complete matriculation/Hr. Sec./Sr. Sec. (10+2) with science and Operation room Asstt. Course from a recognized institution.

20. Grade-IV (DASS)/JR. ASSTT. – Candidate must be a 12th passed and typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on the computer.

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected through One Tier examination scheme and Skill test wherever applicable.

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018:

The willing applicants can apply to the above-mentioned post in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of DSSSB at https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ from 13 July to 13 August 2018.

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application fees:

An applicant must deposit a sum of Rs 100 to apply for the posts. However, Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.