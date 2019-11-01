DSSSB invites application for 706 vacancies in Delhi Fire Service – check details here

DSSSB invites application for 706 vacancies for the post of fire operators in Delhi Fire Service (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

DSSSB recruitment 2019-20: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited application for 706 vacancies for the post of fire operators in Delhi Fire Service. The notification has been released on the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. However, only male candidates can apply.

The interested candidates can fill-up the form online through the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Recruitment: Important Dates:

The application process started on October 7, 2019

The last date of submission of application is November 6, 2019.

DSSSB Vacancy Details:

Total number of vacancies – 706 posts (EWS 21, UR 190, OBC 115, SC 309, ST 71)

DSSSB fire operators Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have 10th pass certificate from a recognized board.

DSSSB fire operators Salary: The selected candidates will be offered a grade pay of Rs 2000, and will belong to the pay scale between Rs 5200 to Rs 20200.

DSSSB Examination Details :

The candidates will be shortlisted after one written examination followed by a physical endurance test. Then a final list of the selected candidates will be brought out.

DSSSB Recruitment: Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the post should be of 27 years as on November 6, 2019. For more details about the vacancies, one needs to register at dsssbonline.nic.in with his date of birth, Class 10th roll number, and year of passing out.

DSSSB 2019: Application fee:

The application fee for unreserved and OBC candidates is Rs 100. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes category, no application fee will be charged. One can pay the application fee online through credit or debit card and net banking.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) was constituted to carry out the recruitment process for the various departments under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.