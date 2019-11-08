DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Admit card released – Check details

The candidate who has applied for the said posts may check their admit card. (Representational image)

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has come out with admit card for the recruitment exam for the posts of assistant teachers. The candidate who has applied for the said posts may check their admit card. The interested candidates may log on to official websites dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in. On the admit card, the interested individuals will get the details about the examination, centre of exam, examination date, examination timing etc.

Important dates:-

Exam to take place on November 17, 2019 (Sunday)

Exam pattern:-

The pattern of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board exam for recruitment of assistant teachers will be based on online. The first-tier exam will have multiple-choice questions. In the exam, the question paper will consist of several topics such as -General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and Comprehension, English and Hindi Language and Comprehension. The exam will be followed by the physical endurance test, skill test and document verification.

DSSSB admit card:- Know how to download

1) The willing candidates need to visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

2) After login, a new page will appear where one needs to fill relevant details and sign-in.

3) The candidate needs to click on- the tier-1 exam.

4) In the details, the candidates should enter their application number and Date of Birth (DOB).

5) After entering details, click on the submit button.

6) After clicking the ‘submit’ button, a new page will display on the screen where one gets the admit card.

7) Download it and save the admit card.

8) Take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

As per the rules, no individuals will be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card. It is being advised to all the candidates to go through the instructions mentioned on the DSSSB hall ticket.