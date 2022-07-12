DSEU joins hands with UNICEF to provide employment opportunities to job seekers

Delhi Government announced a new project with UNICEF to provide employment opportunities for students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The government said in a statement that DSEU and UNICEF have introduced ‘career awareness sessions’ for students to make them more aware of the existing job portals and enhance accessibility towards roles suited for them.

Detailed webinar sessions include walk through of job portals, application processes, and navigation of these portals will be available on National Career Service Portal, Employment, Apna, Teamlease and QJobs. These all are being facilitated by Yuwaah through its network of job portal partners, the statement read.

Other than this, the government collaborated with ‘YuWaah Step Up – Bano job ready’ which is being conducted by Flywheel Digital Solutions Pvt with DSEU students and other job-seekers in Delhi. Its purpose is to enhance the reach of young job-seekers on the new age job portals, the government said in the statement.



The pilot study with UNICEF and DSEU shall include 1000 active job seekers in the age group of 18 to 29 years. It will be held by expert job coaches who will focus on the student’s skill set and interests, with a special focus on women candidates and marginalized communities. It shall be conducted at the Ambedkar DSEU Shakarpur-1 campus starting from July 20.

The applications for enrollment in 45 programs including full-time diplomas, part-time diplomas, undergraduate degrees and post-graduate degree programs are being accepted by DSEU. However, the last date of applications is not yet not communicated.