Dream of becoming CEO of Fortune 500 company? Grab this chance to earn whopping Rs 1.61 lakh/month

Adecco offers a chance to be CEO for a month. (Reuters)

It is a dream for everyone to become CEO of one the ‘Fortune 500’ companies; at least once! Adecco in 2011, began a programme which gives an opportunity to one lucky person to be the CEO of the company. The programme is named ‘Ceo For One Month’. The ‘Ceo for One Month’ initiative was launched in Norway. In 2014, it became an international Adecco Group initiative, including one Global ‘CEO for One Month’ position working with the Group CEO. The unique programme, now in its fifth year, provides opportunities for candidates to step into the shoes of business leaders in 47 countries within the Adecco Group’s global network.

The candidate who becomes Ceo gets a salary of 2000 Euro (Rs 161,335) to support his/her education and development. Apart from this selected ‘CEOs for One Month’ also receives ongoing guidance and professional opportunities from the Adecco Group through the alumni group.

The application process for this has been closed and the winner will be announced in the last week of May. However, next year in February, the selection process is expected to begin, according to the company.

Bani Sodhi, CEO for one month 2016, India on the programme said: “Corporate internships are imperative for most management aspirants. The CEO for one month by obvious interpretation is not a run of the mill corporate internship. I owe this jump start in life and the fast track career to being selected as the first *CEO for month in 2016 for The Adecco Group, India. This experience is for the ambitious, passionate and eager to learn youngster who wants to make their mark in the fast-paced corporate world.”

Eligibility:

To apply, a candidate need to be resident in one of the 60 countries where Adecco is offering this opportunity, details of which are listed on the website. The applicants should be ambitious, talented youngsters from any university, school or college. It is open to everyone above 18 years of age.

What is the selection process:-

The assessment usually begins with the evaluation of responses to a hypothetical, situational form, administered online, which presented typical situations encountered by CEOs. After the CVs are shortlisted, there is a round of telephonic interactions to assess the relevance of the candidate’s background.

A formal interview to identify aspirations and expectations from the internship precedes the task of pitching a video and uploading it on YouTube to demonstrate the candidate’s fitness for the CEO for one month opportunity. The two-minute video is an opportunity for the candidate to introduce themselves and describe what sets them apart from the rest of the applicants.

Subsequently, the finalists have to attend a two-day boot camp in the Bangalore office of Adecco India. They have to participate in various exercises and are allotted certain topics on which participants have to prepare detailed presentations. At this stage, the six finalists are personally interviewed by the CEO, HR Director and CFO of Adecco Group India.

Candidates are questioned on why they are keen on joining this internship, about the changes they aspire to introduce if they were chosen CEO for One Month, their biggest failure and biggest successes.

At the end of this boot-camp, the Adecco India CEO for One Month will be declared. He/she is expected to work with each department for a week, necessitating prompt, hands-on learning.