Dream job? This reality show is offering paid travel – From how to apply to other details, all you need to know

A new reality show is offering a year’s worth of paid travel to those who are stuck in a boring job but they have to win a contest first. The condition to land the dream assignment is – submit a short three minute-long video bringing to life all the boredom. Three of the applicants, who make the most dull yet creative videos, will be selected to be the face of TLC’s “The Calling”.

The interested ones will have to log on to www.thecalling.com and upload a video of maximum three minutes, explaining why they have the most boring job in the world. They will also have to fill up a detailed form and submit the responses latest by August 27 till 6 p.m.

The winners will have to pack their bags and spend the next 12 months exploring the unexplored parts of India. The first three months of the scholarship will be devoted to travelling across cities as the face of the show, while for the remainder duration the winners will be required to vlog for channel’s social assets.

As the face of the show, the contestants will get a chance to travel across eight states in the country discovering their cultural sides, making friends while tasting local cuisines. “It is the innate desire of people to explore life, travel newer places, fulfil all the imaginations but since we don’t have the resources to live such a carefree life, we adjust with the circumstances and accept the mundane 9-to-5 job to fund our existence.

“It is here, we will make a big difference – we will enable you to live your passion in a way no one has done before,” said, Zulfia Waris, Vice President, Premium & Digital networks, Discovery Communications India.