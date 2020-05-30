DRDO Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 167 posts; Check details

The mode of application is online.

DRDO Recruitment 2020: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The eligible candidates need to visit the official website at drdo.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 10, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit application form- July 10, 2020 at 17:00 hours

Vacancy details:-

A total of 167 vacant posts of Scientists will be filled through this recruitment process.

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 37 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 35 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering: 31 Posts

Electrical Engineering: 12 Posts

Material Science and Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering: 10 Posts

Physics: 08 Posts

Chemistry: 07 Posts

Chemical Engineering: 06 Posts

Aeronautical Engineering: 04 Posts

Mathematics: 04 Posts

Civil Engineering: 03 Posts

Psychology: 10 Posts

Educational qualification:-

The interested candidates must be graduate engineers and postgraduates in Science.

Application fees:-

The General, EWS, and Male candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 100. The payment should be made online and is non-refundable. However, for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, PwD, and Women candidates are not required to pay any application fees.

Age limit:-

The age limit for candidates belonging to General category is 28 years. However, for candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ ST is 31 and 33 years respectively.

Salary and other allowances:-

On selection, candidates will be recruited to the posts of Scientist ‘B’ in Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs.56,100/-). Total emoluments(inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs.80,000/-per month at the present metro city rate.

For more details, one need to visit the official website at drdo.gov.in.