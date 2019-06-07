DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits in offing | Check details at drdo.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at drdo.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of DRDO now to fill in the application form and know more about the whole recruitment process. The Organisation has announced a total of 351 vacancies for the post of Technical 'A' (TECH 'A') under the Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). The vacancies are available across 18 different trade The minimum qualification a candidate needs for these posts on offer is to be a class 10th (or equivalent) pass candidate with a certificate from ITI in the respective trade Check the details below to know more. DRDO recruitment 2019: Important dates Application process ends - June 26, 2019 Date of Examination - To be announced DRDO recruitment 2019: Post details 1. Automobile - 3 posts 2. Book Binder - 11 posts 3. Carpenter - 4 posts 4. COPA - 55 posts 5. Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 20 posts 6. DTP Operator - 2 posts 7. Electrician - 49 posts 8. Electronics - 37 posts 9. Fitter - 59 posts 10. Machinist - 44 posts 11. Mechanic (Diesel) - 7 posts 12. Medical Lab Technology - 4 posts 13. Motor Mechanic - 2 posts 14. Painter - 2 posts 15. Photographer - 7 posts 16. Sheet Metal Worker - 7 posts 17. Turner - 24 posts 18. Welder - 14 posts DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary Candidates who will be selected for the posts on offer will receive at pay at Level 2, as per the 7th Pay Commission Pay matrix along with other benefits. ( They will receive approx. Rs 28000 per month including allowances in class 'X' cities) DRDO recruitment 2019: Age limit Interested candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age in order to be eligible for this recruitment process. DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply Interested candidates can fill in the online application form on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in on or before June 26, 2019 (5 PM). At the time of filling the form, they should have all the important documents in the form of a soft copy in order to upload the same as and when needed. DRDO recruitment 2019: Selection criteria In order to be selected for the posts on offer, candidates will have to go through Tier-1 (Computer Based Test) and Tier-II (Trade Test). While the Tier-I test will include objective type multiple choice questions, Tier II will have questions based on the relevant trade that the candidates have applied for.