DRDO Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 351 posts – check details

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Defence Development Research Organization (DRDO), which comes under the Ministry of Defence has come out with a notification for 351 Technician-A positions. Those having diploma\/ITI certificate and are willing to apply may do on or before June 26 at CEPTAM website The application process will start from tomorrow, June 3. Applicants must have at least one year experience from any recognized Institute in required disciplines, in which DRDO is looking to fill up the vacancies. The candidates may apply online through the link available on the CEPTAM from June 3 to June 26. Recruitments are being done for as many as 60 laboratories\/centres across the country. Important Dates Starting date of online application: June 3 Last date of online application: June 26 Eligibility criteria 1. The applicants must have passed class 10 or equivalent from any board or institutes recognised by the government. 2. Candidates must have a certificate from Industrial Training Institute in the required disciplines. 3. Applicants must have at least one-year duration from a recognised institute in disciplines for which recruitments are being done. Age Limit Candidates looking to apply must be between the age group of 18 to 28 years of age. Relaxations are given for SC\/ST\/OBC\/ESM\/PWD\/Widows\/divorced women. Also read: SBI recruitment 2019: Job alert! Here is your chance to earn an annual salary of Rs 1 crore | Check sbi.co.in Total number of posts: 351 Last year, the DRDO had issued notification seeking application for posts of Senior Technical Assistant B. It was looking to fill up as many as 494. The applications were accepted from August 4 and went on till August 29. The examination for these posts was also held in a number of cities. The age limit for these posts was from 18 to 28 years of age.\u00a0The DRDO had charged the application fee of Rs 100. It was, however, free for women, SC, ST and PWD candidates.\u00a0For education criteria, DRO in its notification had said that candidates should have B.Sc. Degree and three years diploma in Engineering or Computer Science or allied subjects in needed disciplines.