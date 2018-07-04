DRDO Recruitment 2018: Know how to apply for JRF posts

DRDO has invited applications to fill various posts of Junior Research Fellow

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill various posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRFs). The candidates willing to apply can appear for walk-in-interview on August 2, 2018.

DRDO vacancy details:-

Vacancies are there to fill 10 posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRFs).

Important dates:-

The Walk-in-interview for recruitment to 10 posts of JRF will take place on August 2, 2018.

Educational Qualification:-

The candidates willing to apply should be a post graduate in Mathematics in First division with NET/GATE. The candidates having a graduate degree in Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics or Electronics and Communications Engineering can also apply. The candidates need to pass the above courses in first division with NET or GATE or Post Graduate Degree in Profession Course in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate Level.

How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2018:-

The willing candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on August 2, 2018 at SAG, Metcalfe House Delhi – 110054 along with the relevant documents.

About DRDO:-

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is a wing of Department of Defence Research and Development of Ministry of Defence. DRDO works toward to enhance self-reliance in Defence Systems and undertakes design and development leading to the production of world class weapon systems and equipment in accordance with the expressed needs and the qualitative requirements laid down by the three services. DRDO is working in various areas of military technology which include aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, electronics, instrumentation engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulation and life sciences. Shri Sanjay Mitra (IAS) is the Chairman of DRDO.