DRDO Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced; check how to apply at drdo.gov.in

The selection process written test in two tiers

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued notifications for recruitment for a number of posts of Senior Technical Assistant B. Those interested to apply may do so in prescribed format on or before August 29. Applicants can apply at drdo.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Assistant ‘B’ (Sta ‘B’): 494 jobs

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with BSc Degree and three-year diploma in the concerned subject may apply for the post. They can check at the official advertisement for more details.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between age group of 18 and 28 Years of age. Please note that age is relaxable for SC/ST/OBC/ESM/PWD candidate as per government norms.

Salary

Those selected will get salary of Rs. 50,000 per month

Selection procedure

The selection process written test in two tiers: Tier-I, Tier-II & preliminary document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 100. However, women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates will not require to pay any fee

How to apply

Candidates may apply through the online mode between August 4-29. After submitting their applications through online mode, candidates can also take a printout for future use.