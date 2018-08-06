DRDO Recruitment 2018: Job Alert for Defence Research & Development Organisation aspirants

Defence Research & Development Organisation

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released notification seeking application for recruitment to the post of Senior Technical Assistant B. The number of vacant posts has been mentioned to be 494. The last date of submission for application is 29th of August 2018. The candidates can apply for the post online from August 4, 2018, to August 29, 2018. The examination will be held in 47 major cities across the country.

DRDO vacancy details:

Last date for submission of application: 29 August 2018

Senior Technical Assistant ‘B’: 494 Posts

Application fees: Rs 100 (However, it is free for women, SC, ST and PWD candidates)

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years of age

Educational Criteria: Candidates must have a B.Sc. Degree and three years diploma in Engineering or Computer Science or allied subjects in required disciplines.

Website: https://www.ceptam09.com/

DRDO selection process: Exams will be held in two tiers. Tier-I will be of 150 marks containing 150 questions on Quantitative ability/aptitude, General intelligence & Reasoning ability, General awareness, English language (basic knowledge), General science. the exam will be of the qualifying type.

Tier-II exam will be for Provisional selection and will be a subject-specific exam, containing 100 questions of 100 marks.

Candidates who are willing to apply for more than one posts can do so, however, they have to apply for the different posts separately. Though the exams might be scheduled on the same date at different centres or even at the same timing.