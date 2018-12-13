DRDO Recruitment 2018: Good news for ITI candidates! Check details online at www.rac.gov.in to apply for jobs

The application process will close on December 31 at 5 pm.

Good news for ITI candidates! DRDO Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment-Chennai has invited applications to fill 127 posts under various trades such as mechanical, electrician, turner, electronics, computer operator and Programming Assistant. The online application process has already begun and will continue till December 31, 2018. Those who wish to apply can register on the official website of CVRDE-DRDO: www.rac.gov.in. The application process will close on December 31 at 5 pm. But before applying, the applicants are advised to go through the detail notification posted on the site.

Here are some important details!

Essential Qualification: Ex-ITI candidates should have passed out from the Institute duly recognized by National Council on Vocational Training — an advisory body — with minimum two years duration. For the computer operator and programming assistant, the applicants should possess one-year ITI certificate recognized by NCVT.

Stipend

For Carpenter, computer operator and programming assistant Rs.10739/- per month. For other Trades Rs.11552/- per month. There would be no other allowances during the entire period of Apprenticeship training.

Mode of Selection

1- Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the performance during the personal interview. Call letter for interview intimating the date, time and venue will be sent through respective registered E-Mail ID/Mobile after the closing of online registration.

2- The candidates will be required to produce original certificates (TC, Mark Sheets, Community Certificate, Aadhaar Card, Photo ID Proof, Address Proof and other relevant certificates) along with one set of Xerox copy & Printout of the online application at the time of interview.

HOW TO APPLY:-

Visit the official website: https://rac.gov.in

Register and follow the instructions updated on the page

The registration would involve payment of Rs30 through online. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC Non-creamy layer & Physically Handicapped (PH)/Physically Challenged are exempted from the payment. The candidates with higher qualifications viz. Engineering Degree / Diploma are not eligible to apply.