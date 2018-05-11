DRDO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs to be announced soon, candidates may check at rac.gov.in

Candidates looking to apply are suggested to regularly go through the official website of DRDO.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking to recruit engineering graduates for Scientist ‘B’ post (Group A gazetted post). The notification, however, is yet to come. Candidates looking to apply are suggested to regularly go through the official website of DRDO and also go through May editions of Employment News for DRDO advertisement.

‘At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology (in relevant Subject/ Discipline) for vacancies in engineering disciplines,’ the indicative advertisement has clarified. Candidates can find details of the recruitment at rac.gov.in. Those who are selected may also avail sponsored higher studies at IISc/ IITs/ Central Universities/DIAT. Total emolument, at the time of joining(including HRA and other allowances) will be about Rs. 80,000 per month at ongoing rates in metro city.

The DRDO, which is India’s premiere defence research organisation, conducted the last Scientist B recruitment in December last year in Aeronautical Development Agency. GATE score was a crucial selection criterion. Earlier this year in March, the recruitment was for Psychology and Physics disciplines for vacancies at Service Selection Boards (SSBs), Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs) and Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune. The vacancy in Physics was for Pune’s Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

In the meantime, DRDO has started applications to fill 41 vacancies. The vacancies that DRDO is looking to fill up are for Scientist ‘B’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering). The process for accepting application has already started on official website. Last date to fill is June 2.