DRDO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, salary up to Rs 80k/month; check drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2018: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced fresh vacancies at drdo.gov.in and rac.gov.in. The recruitment drive is open for engineering graduates to Scientist ‘B’ post. RAC released the detailed advertisement for the post on May 11, 2018, on its official website. It was mentioned the direct recruitment for Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO has now been opened for which the last date is June 1, 2018, till 5 pm.

The official notification read, ‘Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process on the basis of valid GATE score, in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of the discipline wise category wise merit list. The GATE paper and the subject of qualifying degree must be related to the Subject/Discipline against which the candidate is applying.’

Upon selection, the candidates will be in the level 10 (7th CPC) of the pay matrix. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 80,000 per month at the present metro city rate. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Name of the post: Scientist ‘B’ post

Official website: drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in

Number of vacancies: 41 vacancies

Post available for: Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science Engineering

Education qualification: Candidates with first class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in the relevant disciplines.

GATE score: A valid GATE scorecard is a must for applying to DRDO Scientist ‘B’ recruitment

Pay scale: 80,000 per month (Approx.)

Selection process: The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of an aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in personal interview.

Personal Interview: A candidate appearing in PI needs to secure minimum qualifying marks of 70% for General candidates and 60% for OBC/SC/ST/DIVYANG candidates.

DRDO Scientist recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website – drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in

Step 2) Under ‘Latest’ section click on the ‘Advertisement Number 132’

Step 3) Fill the application form

Step 4) Upload documents

Step 5) Pay the registraion fee

Step 6) Submit the form

Step 7) Take a print for future purpose