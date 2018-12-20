DRDO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced! Applications invited – Check how to apply at rac.gov.in

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the performance during the interview

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s Avadi-based laboratory Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) has issued notification for Trade Apprentice Posts. Those who are ex- ITI candidates may apply through prescribed format within 15 days from the advertisement’s date of publication. They may apply through official website www.rac.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Total number of positions: 127

Fitter – 35 positions

COPA (Computer Operater and Programming Assistant) – 25 positions

Electrician – 22 positions

Machinist – 12 positions

Draughtsman (Mechanical) – 8 positions

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 8 positions

Turner – 6 positions

Welder – 6 positions

Carpenter – 2 positions

Electronics – 3 positions

Stipend:

Those who apply for posts of carpenter, OPA & Welder will get Rs. 10739/- per month

Selected candidates for other posts will get Rs. 115821- per month

Eligibility Criteria for positions of trade apprentice

Educational Qualification

Ex-ITI candidates applying for posts must note that they should have passed out from any institute recognised by NCVT covered through Gazette Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with at least two-year duration except for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and welder trade. Both COPA, as well as welder candidates, must have one-year ITI certificate that is recognised by NCVT.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the performance during the interview

How to Apply

Candidates may apply through prescribed format through official website www.rac.gov.in. within 15 days from the advertisement’s date of publication.

Application Fee:

Rs. 30/-

