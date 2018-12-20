DRDO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced! Applications invited – Check how to apply at rac.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2018: Find out the last date of the application here.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s Avadi-based laboratory Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) has issued notification for Trade Apprentice Posts. Those who are ex- ITI candidates may apply through prescribed format within 15 days from the advertisement’s date of publication. They may apply through official website www.rac.gov.in.
Vacancy details
Total number of positions: 127
Fitter – 35 positions
COPA (Computer Operater and Programming Assistant) – 25 positions
Electrician – 22 positions
Machinist – 12 positions
Draughtsman (Mechanical) – 8 positions
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 8 positions
Turner – 6 positions
Welder – 6 positions
Carpenter – 2 positions
Electronics – 3 positions
Stipend:
Those who apply for posts of carpenter, OPA & Welder will get Rs. 10739/- per month
Selected candidates for other posts will get Rs. 115821- per month
Eligibility Criteria for positions of trade apprentice
Educational Qualification
Ex-ITI candidates applying for posts must note that they should have passed out from any institute recognised by NCVT covered through Gazette Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with at least two-year duration except for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and welder trade. Both COPA, as well as welder candidates, must have one-year ITI certificate that is recognised by NCVT.
Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the performance during the interview
How to Apply
Candidates may apply through prescribed format through official website www.rac.gov.in. within 15 days from the advertisement’s date of publication.
Application Fee:
Rs. 30/-
Last month, DRDO’S Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL) invited applications for for posts RA and Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates were asked to appear for walk-in-interview on December 5.
