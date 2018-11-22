DRDO Recruitment 2018: Defense jobs alert! Notification issued for a number of posts – Check application

Published: November 22, 2018 10:03 PM

DRDO Recruitment 2018: Check details here

Those willing to apply may appear for walk-in-interview.

The DRDO – Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL) has issued job notification for posts RA and Junior Research Fellow. Willing candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on December 5.

Dates to remember

Walk-In-Interview – December 5

Vacancy Details

RA – 1 Post

JRF – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

RA: Candidates applying for this post should have PhD/M.S. or equivalent degree or have 3 years of teaching, research or design and development experience after having done ME/MTech with at least one research paper appearance in Science Citation indexed Journal.

JRF (Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics) – He/she must have done MSc with NET/GATE qualification or ME/MTech with first division percentage in both graduate and postgraduate level.

JRF (Computer Science/Computer Engineering): The person must have done BE/BTech/MSc with valid NET/GATE qualification or ME/MTech with first division in graduate and post graduation level.

Age Limit

RA – 35 years

JRF – 28 years

Please note that age relaxation will be provided for reserved category candidates according to government rules.

How to apply

Those willing to apply may appear for walk-in-interview on December 5 at DRDO – Defence Terrain Research Laboratory, Ministry of Defence, Metcalfe House, Delhi-110054 along with their relevant documents.

