DRDO Recruitment 2018: Defense jobs alert! Notification issued for a number of posts – Check application

DRDO Recruitment 2018: Check details here
The DRDO – Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL) has issued job notification for posts RA and Junior Research Fellow. Willing candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on December 5.
Dates to remember
Walk-In-Interview – December 5
Vacancy Details
RA – 1 Post
JRF – 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
RA: Candidates applying for this post should have PhD/M.S. or equivalent degree or have 3 years of teaching, research or design and development experience after having done ME/MTech with at least one research paper appearance in Science Citation indexed Journal.
JRF (Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics) – He/she must have done MSc with NET/GATE qualification or ME/MTech with first division percentage in both graduate and postgraduate level.
JRF (Computer Science/Computer Engineering): The person must have done BE/BTech/MSc with valid NET/GATE qualification or ME/MTech with first division in graduate and post graduation level.
Age Limit
RA – 35 years
JRF – 28 years
Please note that age relaxation will be provided for reserved category candidates according to government rules.
How to apply
Those willing to apply may appear for walk-in-interview on December 5 at DRDO – Defence Terrain Research Laboratory, Ministry of Defence, Metcalfe House, Delhi-110054 along with their relevant documents.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.