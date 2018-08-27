DRDO Recruitment 2018: Alert for Defence Research and Development Organisation jobs aspirants; check details

DRDO Recruitment 2018: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a new notification where it has extended the last date for the online submission of DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B recruitment exam. As per the notification, the last date for online submission is September 13, 2018, instead of August 29, 2018. Earlier, it had issued a notification for the recruitment to Senior Technical Assistant Post. A total of 494 vacancies are there in the Technical cadre of DRDO. The submission of online application was opened on August 4, 2018.

“Closing date of submission of online application for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement has been extended up to 13th September 2018 (05:00 PM) from 29th August 2018(05:00 PM),” DRDO said in a notification.

Those candidates who are willing to apply should possess a Bachelor’s degree in science/ Diploma in Engineering/ Diploma in Technology or Computer Science, or any other allied subjects. However, the candidates who are awaiting their final results of the examination are not eligible to apply.

DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B Recruitment 2018: Know how to apply:-

(1) To apply for the above-mentioned vacancy, an individual need to apply through the link available on the official web portal.

(2) The individual needs to register themselves.

(3) Once the registration process is complete, the individual will get a user Id and a Password, which will be used for further login or completing the application form. The candidate should write down the id and password for future purpose.

(4) On the application form, the candidate should enter their details like- name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, educational qualifications etc.

(5) Individuals must enter their valid mobile number and email id in the relevant column.

(6) The ‘Permanent address’ and ‘Temporary address’ should be correct.

(7) After entering all details, the candidates need to verify all information once again.

(8) If all information is true to your knowledge, then proceed next.

(9) The candidates can save their application before submission.

(10) The individuals have to submit application fees online.

(11) After the final submission of the application form, no changes or correction will be entertained.

(12) For future reference, the candidates need to keep a hard copy of the application form.

(13) During the time of document verification, the applicants need to produce duly signed printed copy of the application form.

Exam pattern for DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B Recruitment 2018:

There will be two tiers of computer-based test. There will be objective type of questions (both in Hindi and English). The marks of ‘Tier 1’ exam will be of objective type while the marks of ‘Tier 2’ exam will be for provisional selection. However, the minimum qualifying marks for UR and OBC candidates in ‘Tier 1’ exam is 40 per cent while for SC and ST candidates is 35 per cent.

The individuals will be shortlisted in ‘Tier 2’ examination on the basis of 1:10 ratio (Number of vacancies: Number of shortlisted candidates). But, if required, the DRDO can extend the ratio. However, it depends on the organisational requirement of the DRDO.