DRDO Recruitment: 150 vacancies at technician, apprentice post; Check details

Defence Research & Development Org (DRDO) -Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is recruiting Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Trade Apprentice. DRDO has released notification for the same for those who have completed minimum educational qualification and qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices in 2019, 2020 and 2021) required for the vacant posts

Candidates are required to apply through https://rcilab.in. Selection will be made based on written examination, interview, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Total number of vacancies notified by DRDO is 150. Interested candidates can go through eligibility criteria, experience and others. Last date of submission of application is February 7, 2022.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

• Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – 50 Posts

• Graduate Apprentice – 40 Posts

• Trade Apprentice – 60 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

• Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – Rs.8000/- p.m

• Graduate Apprentice -Rs.9000/- p.m

• Trade Apprentice – As per Govt. Norms

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

• Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – Candidate should have Diploma in [ EEE, ECE, Mechanical and Chemical, CSE,]

• Graduate Apprentice – Candidate should B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE,Mechanical, Chemical], B.Com and BSc.

• Trade Apprentice – Candidates should be ITI pass out (SCVT/ NCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Electrician, Turner, Welder and Electronics Mechanic]

The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on January 1, 2022.

DRDO RCI Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Log on to following website link: https://rcilab.in

Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading scanned copies of all the mandatory documents and submit the application online, including the exam fee.

Candidates are required to bring a signed printout of the application and originals of the documents submitted online at the time of interview at the time of joining at RCI, Hyderabad.