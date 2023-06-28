The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill over 180 posts of Scientist ‘B’ in the organisation. DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) is inviting applications for Scientist ‘B’ positions for aspirants with the prerequisite educational qualifications.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application process

Interested candidates who wish to apply for the Scientist ‘B’ positions will have to visit the official website of RAC and fill out the online application form. The last date to apply for RAC’s recruitment drive for Scientist ‘B’ posts is 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies in DRDO (UR- 73, EWS Category- 18, OBC- 49, SC- 28, ST- 13)

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates must note that to apply for the recruitment process they will have to pay the application fee of INR 100 for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC categories, whereas, there is no application fee for female and SC/ST/PWD candidates.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The maximum age for DRDO RAC recruitment for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years, and for the OBC(non-creamy layer) and SC/ST candidates, the maximum age is 31 and 33 years respectively.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection process for the DRDO Scientist ‘B’ positions will be based on GATE scores and performance in Personal interview.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Salary details

Candidates who wish to apply must note that the total remuneration including HRA and other allowances is INR 1,00,000 per month and that the salary of Scientist ‘B’ positions lies in Level 10 of the 7th CPC pay matrix.