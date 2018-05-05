DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs with 7th pay commission benefits announced, get up to Rs 80,000 per month

Fresh jobs with 7th pay commission benefits announced, get up to Rs 80,000 per month

For all the aspirants who wish to work with the DRDO, the time to get a seat in the prestigious organisation is here. DRDO has started accepting applications to fill as many as 41 vacancies. These vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering). The process for accepting application has begun on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Recruitment & Assessment Center( RAC) – rac.gov.in. However, before you go ahead and apply, there are certain criteria you need to fulfil. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE Score and Personal Interview. The weightage given to GATE score will be 80% whereas the personal interview will get 20% weightage.

Other things to keep in mind before you apply are mentioned below:

Last Day: Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post on or before June 2, 2018.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018 – How to apply?

1 – Open the browser on your computer and visit the official website – https://rac.gov.in

2 – When you are on the website, on the top right-hand side you will see ‘Expert Registration’. You need to click on it.

3 – You will need to fill the application form very carefully after reading all the necessary details.

4 – Then you will need to pay the application fee and click on submit.

5 – You will need to download the confirmation form.

6 – You are advised to take a print out for the same.

Application Fee:

Unreserved and OBC Category – Rs.100

SC/ ST/ DIVYANG and Women Category – NIL

Age Limit:

Unreserved Category – 28 years

OBC Category – 31 years

SC/ ST – 31 years

Vacancy Details – DRDO and RAC Recruitment 2018:

Total Numbe of Posts: 41

Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science & Engineering) -19

Scientist ‘B’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – 22

Eligibility Criteria:

For Scientist ‘B’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – The interested candidate must have 1st class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering. This degree has to be from a recognized University or Institution.

Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science & Engineering) – The interested candidate should have 1st class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engineering. This degree has to be from a recognized University or Institution.

Pay Scale: If you get through the selection process then the selected candidates receive a monthly salary of Rs 80,000 per month under Level 10 of the 7th CPC.

Selection Process: As mentioned earlier, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE score and Personal Interview.