DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Here’s how to check you eligibility

Written by FE Online
DRDO, NSTL Recruitment, How to check eligibility
Candidates should be at least 18 years old as of the closing date of the application. (Image: FE)

The Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, which is a renowned laboratory under DRDO, has released a notification for the recruitment of 62 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria are eligible to send their applications online through the official website. The last date for application submission is 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Here are the important details of the DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023:

Notification Details:

– Advertisement No.: NSTL/APPRENTICESHIP/01/2023

Important Dates:

– Starting date for online application: June 13, 2023

– Ending date for application: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details:

– Graduate Apprentice: 28 posts

– Diploma Apprentice: 13 posts

– Trade Apprentice: 11 posts

Age Limit:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old as of the closing date of the application.

Educational Qualification:

– For specific educational qualification requirements, please refer to the notification link provided.

Stipend per month:

– Graduate Apprentice: Rs. 9000/-

– Diploma Apprentice: Rs. 8000/-

– Trade Apprentice: As per the rates prescribed by the government

Selection Process:

– The selection for these posts will be based on Academic Merit, Written Test, and Interview, as required. It is subject to satisfactory verification of the submitted documents.

– Candidates will need to bring a signed printout of the application and original documents submitted online during the joining process at NSTL, Visakhapatnam.

First published on: 17-06-2023 at 14:08 IST

