DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020: Registration process for 1,817 posts ending today; how to apply

Application invited for 1,817 DRDO MTS vacancies. (File Photo)

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020 application: Thursday, January 23 is the last date of application for several vacancies at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The registration process for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment of the DRDO is scheduled to conclude today. Interested candidates must visit the official website – drdo.gov.in – to apply for the same. The registration process for 1,817 MTS vacancies had started on December 23, 2019.

Eligibility

Candidates must be Class 10th pass or holding a diploma in ITI to apply for DRDO MTS recruitment. The final date of examination, which will be held in two stages, will be announced later by the DRDO on the official website. The first stage will – Tier I will screening and the second stage – Tier II (final selection) will be conducted in Computer Based Mode (CBT). The medium of examination will be both English and Hindi, a notification stated.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Interested candidates first must register themselves on the DRDO official website and generate a login id and password.

Step 2: Fill the details required in the application form such as name, age, qualification, other personal details, posting preference etc. You also need to upload required documents.

Step 3: The application process will be completed only after you make pay a fee of Rs 100. This sum is non-refundable. Women and SC/ST/PWD candidates need not pay the application fee.

Documents required:

Candidates must remember that they should keep scanned copy of their passport size photos ready for uploading while filling the online application form. Apart from this, all relevant certificates such as 10th, ITI diploma and others should be kept ready for uploading. The size of the scanned documents should not be too heavy.