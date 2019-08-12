DRDO, DST recruitment 2019: Apply online for 290 posts, salary up to Rs 80,000

For the vacancies in Electronics and Communication, Mechanical and Computer Science, the ideal candidate should hold a B. Tech degree with 80 percent aggregate marks from National Institute of Technology (NIT) or Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

RAC recruitment 2019: A notification for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’, Engineer ‘B’ and Executive Engineer posts has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC). Aspirants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online starting from August 10, 2019 to August 27, 2019. There are 290 seats that the RAC is looking to filling through this recruitment drive. Those interested can head to the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) official website – rac.gov.in.

Vacancy details of RAC recruitment 2019

Total number of posts – 290 vacancies

Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO – 270 vacancies

Scientists/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA- 10 vacancies

Scientists ‘B’ in DST – 6 vacancies

Executive Engineer in GATEC- 4 vacancies

RAC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Those interested can visit the official website – rac.gov.in – in order to apply for the vacant posts.

Eligibility Criteria for RAC recruitment 2019

Those who are applying for the Scientists ‘B’ posts should possess first class Master’s degree in subjects relevant to the post which could include Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Material Science, Metallurgy, Food Science and Geology. It must be noted that the condition of first class Master’s degree is not applicable on DST posts.

For the vacancies in Electronics and Communication, Mechanical and Computer Science, the ideal candidate should hold a B. Tech degree with 80 percent aggregate marks from National Institute of Technology (NIT) or Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Age Limit for RAC recruitment 2019

Candidates should not be over 28 years of age to be eligible for the posts. There is an age relaxation for the SC/ST and OBC candidate. The upper age limit for OBC candidates is 31 years while for SC/ST it is 33 years.

Pay scale for RAC recruitment 2019

The candidates who are selected in this recruitment drive will be on a pay scale of Rs 56,100 every month.