DRDO-CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1,901 positions, check last date and other details

In good news for candidates, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management ( DRDO-CEPTAM) has invited applications for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A positions. Those who are looking to apply may do so at the official website drdo.gov.in.

The DRDO is looking to fill up 1,901 positions under this process. The last date to apply for these positions is September 23, 2022 (5 pm). Here’s how candidates may apply.

Also read: IIT Madras Alumni’s ‘AskIITM’ initiative to help JEE aspirants make informed choice

1) Candidates may first log on to the official website drdo.gov.in

2) Once on the home page they may click on the link related to DRDO CEPTAM

3) Now, a new page will open.

4) Candidates are now required to enter their credentials including name, and roll number, among others.

5) They are now required to fill up the application form.

6) Candidates may now pay their fees

7) They may now click on the submit button

8) After the process is done, candidates are advised to download their submitted application form

9) Keep the application form safely with themselves for future use.

While the date of the examination has not yet been announced, it will be announced by the DRDO in some time. The admit cards of candidates will be uploaded to the website two weeks before the exam. It may be noted that those candidates who are applying in more than one code are required to submit applications separately.

Also read: DU allows colleges to hire teaching staff sans regular principal, says move in students’ interest

Earlier in May too, the DRDO-CEPTAM had invited applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions. They were asked to apply on the official website drdo.gov.in for two open positions. In the said notification, officials had stated that the selected candidates will be paid Rs 31,000 per month, and will also be given HRA and other benefits according to government regulations.

While the maximum age required for candidates was 28 years, the notification also states that the selection of candidates will be on a provisional basis and is subjected to verification of documents as well as original certificates.