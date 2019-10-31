DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Nearly 1600 applications rejected – Check details

DRDO CEPTAM: The organisation released a list of 1592 candidates, who had applied for the exam but their applications have been rejected by DRDO.

DRDO CEPTAM 2019: The Defence Research Organisation (DRDO) had released a notification for recruitment on 224 vacancies through the CEPTAM (Centre for Personnel Talent Management) Exam for posts of Administrative Assistant, Stenographer, Store Assistant and Other Posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. The application process was open from September 17 to October 15, 2019.

However, in a recent notification, the organisation released a list of 1592 candidates, who had applied for the exam but their applications have been rejected by DRDO. The reasons for rejection has also been listed along with the names and roll numbers of the candidates.

The rejected candidate can also challenge the organisation’s decision to reject their candidature and send e-mail to ceptam-drdo@gov.in with supporting document, before November 6, 2019. The subject line of the mail should read – ‘Challenge Against Rejected Application’.

The candidates who have been shortlisted after the primary screening process will have to appear for three tests – Tier-I and II exam, followed by a Capability Test. After the final selection, the selected candidates will join at the level 2 to 4 pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission in the range of Rs 19900 – Rs 81,100.

The Tier-I (CBT) is a qualifying exam and will have multiple choice questions only. The examination will be conducted in Hindi and English. The minimum qualifying marks for the exam is 40 per cent for UR, OBC ad EWS candidates and 35 per cent for SC and ST candidates. The date, time and venue of the examination will be given in the admit card, which will be made available two weeks before the exam in the official websites of DRDO – drdo.gov.in, ceptam09.com. The Tier I exam will be a 120 minutes exam of 150 marks. Those who qualify in it will have to appear for the Tier II exam and the capability test.