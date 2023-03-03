DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card released, Check steps to download

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued the admit card for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022. The eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Important dates:-

The last date to download admit card or hall ticket is March 20, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,061 posts will be filled up. The registration process started on November 07, 2022, and ended on December 07, 2022.

Know how to download the DRDO CEPTAM (Centre For Personnel Talent Management) 10 Admit Card 2022:-

interested candidates need to visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. After visiting the homepage, click on the CEPTAM link. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, the candidates need to click on the link – DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A (on the left-hand side) Click on the link – View/ Download Admit Card for CBT Tier-I. Now, the candidate needs to enter the relevant details to log in such as – the application number, password, and captcha. Now, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. The candidates need to check the hall ticket and download the soft copy. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The candidates should keep in mind a few things before visiting the examination hall – (a) Candidate must bring one passport-size recent colour photograph; admit card and Photo Id in original at the examination centre, (b) Candidates will have to go through biometric attendance and metal detector for frisking at examination centres, (c) Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the prohibited items including mobile phones etc. to the venue of the examination.

In case of any confusion, one can contact the helpdesk number at 011- 23882332/33/34, 23819217. The call should be made between 09:00 am to 05:30 pm from Monday to Friday. For more details, visit the official website of DRDO.